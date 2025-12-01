Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amy Dowden on whether she will return for Strictly final following second mastectomy

Amy Dowden on possible Strictly return following mastectomy
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has undergone a second mastectomy, documenting the procedure for Lorraine on Monday.
  • The 35-year-old dancer decided on the surgery due to her daily fear of her breast cancer returning, following her initial diagnosis in May 2023.
  • Dowden had confirmed last month that she would be undergoing the procedure after consulting with her medical team.
  • She expressed her strong desire to return to the dance floor, hoping to participate in a small capacity during the Strictly final before the year is out.
  • “I’d love to be back dancing a little bit in the Strictly final,” she shared.
