Amy Dowden hints at Strictly return after second mastectomy

Amy Dowden has opened up on her future at Strictly Come Dancing following her second mastectomy.

The 35-year-old, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, confirmed last month that she would be undergoing the procedure following discussions with her medical team.

The dancer documented her second mastectomy for Lorraine on Monday (1 December). She revealed that she decided to get the surgery as she lives in fear “every day” that her cancer will come back.

She also remained hopeful that she would be able to return to the dance floor before the year is out. “I’d love to be back dancing a little bit in the Strictly final,” she shared.