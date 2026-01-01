Ex-mayor hits back at Andy Cohen after on-air diss: ‘I have two words for him’
- Eric Adams, former New York City mayor, delivered a blunt message to Andy Cohen over his remarks during a live New Year's Eve broadcast on CNN.
- Reality TV star Cohen, holding a shot glass, called Adams “chaotic” and “horrible” while on air from Times Square.
- Adams responded to Cohen's remarks Thursday, telling The New York Post with a laugh, “I have two letters for him: AA,” an apparent reference to Alcoholics Anonymous.
- Cohen also sarcastically praised Adams for the Office of Rodent Mitigation, implying it was a metaphor for other issues.
- Cohen’s diss followed a similar verbal attack he made on former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2022.