Independent
Voices
Eric Adams issues blunt response to Andy Cohen after Bravo host blasts him during live New Year’s Eve rant

Cohen was appearing live on CNN from Times Square to watch 2025 when he launched into his rant while holding a shot glass

Eric Adams releases somber video responding to Mamdani's mayoral win

Eric Adams issued a stinging response to Andy Cohen, after the talk show host blasted him as “chaotic” and “horrible” during a live New Year’s Eve broadcast.

“I have two letters for him: AA,” the former New York mayor joked toThe New York Post Thursday when questioned about Cohen’s remarks. Adams appears to be referring to Alcoholics Anonymous.

Cohen was appearing live on CNN from Times Square to watch 2025 draw to a close alongside co-anchor Anderson Cooper and actor BJ Novak, when he launched into his rant while holding a shot glass.

According to The Post, the network has previously had to issue an on-air drinking ban due to over-exuberance by some of its New Year’s hosts during live broadcasts.

As midnight approached Wednesday, Cohen turned to the camera and said: “I’d like to say, watching the final moments of Mayor Adams’ chaotic, horrible.”

Eric Adams issued a stinging response to Andy Cohen, after the talk show host blasted him during a live New Year’s Eve broadcast (REUTERS)

“I just want to say, I mean he’s got his pardons, he’s pardoned. Great, you got your pardons, go off in the sunset,” he continued. “We’ll, we’ll fiddle with what we have, with what you left us with.”

Cohen appeared to be alluding to a federal judge's April move to dismiss federal corruption charges against Adams, which is not the same as a presidential pardon.

Cooper and Novak appeared somewhat unnerved by Cohen’s comments and attempted to steer him away from the subject, with Novak attempting to smooth things over by joking: “He can’t help himself.”

Cohen continued to berate Adams, though did congratulate him on the founding of a new Office of Rodent Mitigation to control the Big Apple’s rat population – albeit sarcastically.

Cohen was appearing live on CNN from Times Square to watch 2025 draw to a close alongside anchor Anderson Cooper and actor BJ Novak, when he launched into his rant while holding a shot glass (Getty)

“I will say this,” he said. “I think he may have dented the rat population. I think he got rid of some of the rats, but isn’t that a metaphor of sorts? Let’s call it as it is, honestly. It is 2026 and there are less rats.”

The Independent has contacted Adams’ office for further comment about Cohen’s remarks.

It is not the first time that Cohen has verbally attacked an outgoing New York City mayor. Per The Post, he blasted Bill de Blasio after he left office in 2022.

Cohen told the departing De Blasio to “do his victory lap dance after four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York,” adding, “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucker!”

Comments

