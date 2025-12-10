Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Comedian refuses hospital treatment after being found unconscious on a street

Comedian Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery
  • Comedian Andy Dick was found apparently unconscious on a Hollywood street in Los Angeles.
  • Shocking footage showed Dick, 59, slumped over on a staircase, with friends attempting to assist him.
  • A bystander reportedly called for Narcan, and Dick was administered the opioid overdose reversal medication on the scene.
  • Dick later told TMZ he was alive and relieved, but refused hospital transport after the incident.
  • The comedian has a documented history of addiction and has previously been convicted of sexual battery, requiring him to register as a sex offender.
