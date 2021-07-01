Comedian Andy Dick arrested for allegedly assaulting man with a deadly weapon

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that Andy Dick was arrested on 26 June for allegedly assaulting a man with a deadly weapon.

The comedian was taken into custody at North Mansfield Avenue in Hollywood where he was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Dick was released from jail on Tuesday (29 June) after posting the $50,000 (£36,111) bond.

American radio personality Elisa Jordana, who is also Dick’s fiancée, revealed the alleged details of the vicious incident on her YouTube show Kermit and Friends.

“I saw pictures, I saw the video; it’s not good,” she claimed. “It was the worst week with him. Every day there was some sort of problem.”

Elisa Jordana talks about Andy Dick’s arrest

She told Us Weekly that “it’s not going too great” after she discussed his arrest story on her channel.

“He’s mad at me,” she said. “I regret saying it, but I want to help. I want someone to help me. It’s very hard dealing with these things. I love Andy and he is the best in many ways. In hindsight maybe I shouldn’t have said anything, but I did. And I feel alone,” she said.

“He’s a cute guy. A talented guy. He’s helped me tremendously, he makes me laugh, he has a lot of characteristics that are really good,” she added.

In 2018, a television appearance featuring Dick groping Ivanka Trump resurfaced after the comedian was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail for his sexual battery case after failing to complete community service.

As part of a skit, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel removed Dick from the set of the show with the help of a security guard and several other people.

Before his removal, Dick repeatedly stroked the former first daughter’s legs and asked for a “big, wet kiss.”

Dick has seen a slump in his career due to sexual harassment claims and has been fired from at least two films for inappropriate behaviour.

The Independent has contacted Dick for a comment.