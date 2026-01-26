Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andy Murray closes five-star hotel for huge transformation

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and his wife, Kim, bought the £1.8m Cromlix House more than 12 years ago
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and his wife, Kim, bought the £1.8m Cromlix House more than 12 years ago (PA)
  • Andy Murray's luxury Scottish hotel, Cromlix House, is undergoing significant renovation work, including the construction of two new restaurants.
  • One new restaurant will be a 60-cover, glass-fronted space, while the other will be an intimate fine dining establishment, with the current Glasshouse restaurant becoming an afternoon tea and event venue.
  • The renovation plans also feature the addition of three new suites and a dedicated wellness cottage to enhance guest offerings.
  • Visitor access will be improved by widening the main entrance through the relocation of existing gate pillars to accommodate larger vehicles.
  • Cromlix House will be closed for the first half of this year for the works and is scheduled to reopen on 15 May 2026.
