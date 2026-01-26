Andy Murray’s luxury Scottish hotel is getting a major renovation
New restaurants and a wellness cottage will be added to the site
Renovation plans have been revealed at Andy Murray’s luxury Scottish hotel, including new restaurants and improved visitor access.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and his wife, Kim, bought the £1.8m Cromlix House more than 12 years ago, transforming it into a five-star hotel near his hometown of Dunblane, Stirlingshire.
The tennis champion is now overseeing the construction of two new restaurants on the estate.
Cromlix will be closed for the first half of this year for work on the 60-cover main hotel restaurant, which will be glass-fronted and house a state-of-the-art kitchen.
The restaurant will sit alongside the original brick wall of the main lawn, overlooking the estate’s gardens. Menus will include locally sourced produce, much of it grown in the hotel’s kitchen garden.
A second, more intimate restaurant is also being constructed, intended for fine dining. The hotel’s current restaurant, The Glasshouse, will become a dedicated afternoon tea and event space.
“I’m really excited about this next phase for Cromlix,” Kim Murray said.
“The Glasshouse, our current restaurant, has been doing really well and is fully booked most of the time, but the space lacks a bit of personality and doesn’t deliver aesthetically in the same way that the rest of the hotel does.”
Three new suites and a wellness cottage will also be added to the hotel’s offering.
Applications submitted to the local council also reveal plans to improve visitor access.
The statement from Cromlix’s architect says the estate has two access points to the current car park. Renovations would include the relocation of existing gate pillars to widen its entrance.
“This will enable an improved route for buses and larger vehicles, reducing the potential risk of collision or damage to the pillars,” the application states, according to The Times.
“The pillars are C-listed as part of the curtilage of the House Hotel listing status. By relocating them along the access route to provide a wider entrance, there will be an increased clear width between them.”
Cromlix was given a full makeover in 2023 after Murray took back the hotel to self-management. Improvements included a full overhaul of bedrooms, bathrooms and the common areas of the hotel.
After the next round of renovations, the hotel is scheduled to reopen on 15 May 2026.
