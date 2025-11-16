What you need to know about I’m a Celeb star Angry Ginge
- ITV has signed football content creator Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, forI'm A Celebrity.
- Ginge, who boasts three million social media followers, believes his fanbase will vote for him to undertake most of the Bushtucker Trials.
- He admitted he is not looking forward to any of the trials but stated he would never refuse a challenge.
- Joining the show is a "bucket list item" for Burtwistle, who has watched I'm A Celebrity with his mother since childhood.
- He anticipates the biggest challenge will be being without his phone for two to three weeks, as he is constantly connected.