Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

I’m a Celebrity 2025 contestants ‘revealed’ as stars prepare to head into the jungle

I'm a Celebrity 2025 trailer
  • The reported line-up for the new series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has allegedly been revealed ahead of its launch on ITV.
  • The Sun newspaper reportedly leaked the list of 12 contestants, which includes Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook, and Ruby Wax.
  • Other notable figures rumoured to be entering the Australian jungle are football pundit Alex Scott, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, and EastEnders actor Shona McGarty.
  • Emmerdale's Lisa Riley, comedian Eddie Kadi, rapper Aitch, model Vogue Williams, social media star Angry Ginge, and reality TV personality Tom Read Wilson are also reportedly part of the cast.
  • The new series, hosted by Ant and Dec, is set to premiere on ITV on Sunday 16 November, with ITV having been contacted for comment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in