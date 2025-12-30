Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony Hopkins celebrates 50 years of sobriety as he sends message to ‘choose life’

  • Anthony Hopkins celebrated 50 years of sobriety, sharing his milestone on Instagram on 29 December.
  • The 87-year-old actor urged his followers to 'choose life' and address any problems with excessive alcohol consumption.
  • He reflected on a near-fatal 'drunken blackout' incident in the 1970s that prompted him to become sober.
  • Hopkins suggested that his upcoming 88th birthday indicates he is 'doing something right' by maintaining sobriety.
  • He encouraged anyone struggling with alcohol to 'check it out' as life is much better without it.
