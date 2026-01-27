The surprising artist who has overtaken Taylor Swift in monthly YouTube listeners
- Aphex Twin, the British electronic music producer Richard D James, has unexpectedly surpassed Taylor Swift in monthly YouTube listeners, attracting nearly 450 million across the platform.
- This is vastly higher than Swift’s, who reportedly receives 396 million to 399 million listeners a month on YouTube.
- This surge is primarily attributed to his 2001 track 'QKThr' from the album Drukqs, which has become a widely used audio clip on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.
- The ambient, accordion composition of 'QKThr' is frequently featured in emotional, reflective, or surreal video edits, driving its viral spread and listenership.
- YouTube Music's listener metrics include passive listens from short-form videos, meaning that a song used repeatedly in viral clips can significantly inflate an artist's total, regardless of mainstream popularity.