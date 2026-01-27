Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The surprising artist who has overtaken Taylor Swift in monthly YouTube listeners

Taylor Swift issues heartfelt Spotify Wrapped message to fans
  • Aphex Twin, the British electronic music producer Richard D James, has unexpectedly surpassed Taylor Swift in monthly YouTube listeners, attracting nearly 450 million across the platform.
  • This is vastly higher than Swift’s, who reportedly receives 396 million to 399 million listeners a month on YouTube.
  • This surge is primarily attributed to his 2001 track 'QKThr' from the album Drukqs, which has become a widely used audio clip on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.
  • The ambient, accordion composition of 'QKThr' is frequently featured in emotional, reflective, or surreal video edits, driving its viral spread and listenership.
  • YouTube Music's listener metrics include passive listens from short-form videos, meaning that a song used repeatedly in viral clips can significantly inflate an artist's total, regardless of mainstream popularity.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in