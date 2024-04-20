Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift celebrated the release of her new music video by sharing a clip of her and her boyfriendTravis Kelce.

On 19 April, the Tortured Poets Department artist celebrated the release of her “Fortnight” music video with a YouTube video containing a series of clips including one in which the Kansas City Chiefs player can be seen giving her a quick kiss on the cheek as she stirs food in a pan. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a black tank top, gold jewelry, and her signature fringe.

Her 34-year-old beau rocks a black cardigan over a collared shirt as he enters the frame to surprise Swift, also 34, with a sweet peck on the cheek. For a second she’s shocked by the smooch but then begins to giggle at Kelce right before the video cuts to clips showing the singer living her life.

The intimate compilation captures her exercising at a gym, sewing, doing arts and crafts while wearing a Kansas University sweatshirt, making cinnamon buns, playing pickleball, hanging out with friends on a boat, and more. Her beloved cat Benjamin Button also makes an unexpected cameo.

She captioned the clips, writing: “Share your ‘fortnight’ recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge 🤍 brought to you by YouTube Shorts.”

In the comment section, fans of the artist praised for sharing these candid and personal moments with them.

“I’m so happy for Taylor that she feels comfortable to be so personal and vulnerable for us! That’s so great for her,” one person wrote, while another added: “Taylor and Travis have the best chemistry. Taylor we are all so happy for you!”

The clip compilation comes on the heels of the pop star recently releasing her new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department on Friday and her new music video “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, on the same day. In the video, Swift and Malone play characters who are forlorn lovers singing to each other against a stark and stormy black-and-white setting.

She gushed about collaborating with the “Circles” singer, saying: “Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration.”

The video not only features Malone but also Dead Poets Society actors Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke. The pair play doctors performing shock therapy on Swift following her “tortured” romance with the rapper character.

“I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets),” Swift wrote on Twitter, formerly known as Twitter, referencing the Dead Poets Society jokes and memes made after she announced her album’s title.

The entire Tortured Poets Department album, as well as a double album called The Anthology, was released at midnight on Friday to the delight of fans everywhere, with fans taking to social media to pore over the pop star’s lyrics and search for easter eggs.