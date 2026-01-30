Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Apprentice viewers say contestant fired ‘too soon’ in shock first episode exit

Fired Apprentice candidate fights back tears as viewers lament Lord Sugar's decision
  • Georgina Newton was fired from the first episode of The Apprentice series 20 after her team lost a task in Hong Kong.
  • The candidates were challenged to secure nine items at knock-down prices during the task.
  • Newton, who proposed a touring theatrical production company, was a sub-team leader in the losing group.
  • She was one of two candidates dismissed by Lord Alan Sugar in the series opener.
  • Viewers expressed strong opinions that she was sent home too soon, believing she had more to offer the show.
