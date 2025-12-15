Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premiere of new Avatar film cancelled ‘out of deep respect’

Avatar: Fire And Ash (60 Second Spot)
  • The Australian premiere of the film Avatar: Fire and Ash in Sydney was cancelled following a deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach.
  • The event, scheduled for Monday, was expected to feature director James Cameron and star Sam Worthington for a press junket.
  • Organisers stated the cancellation was made "out of deep respect for the victims of the Bondi shooting," expressing solidarity with the affected community.
  • The mass shooting occurred on Sunday night at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration, resulting in at least 15 deaths and dozens of injuries.
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as "antisemitic terrorism" and a "targeted attack on Jewish Australians," though he later clarified there was no evidence linking the two suspected gunmen, a father and son, to ISIS, suggesting they acted as lone agents.
