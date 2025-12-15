Bondi Beach shooting latest: Police probed Islamic State links to suspect Naveed Akram before 15 killed
Ten-year-old girl was among those killed in attack at Hanukkah celebration
One of the gunmen involved in the Bondi Beach mass shooting had previously been investigated over his links to a Sydney-based Islamic State terrorism cell, Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese has said.
Naveed Akram, 24, had been investigated for six months in 2019, by ASIO, the country’s domestic intelligence agency, according to ABC.
Counter terrorism police believe Akram and his father, Sajid, 50, had pledged allegiance to the terror group, according to the broadcaster. Two Isis flags were reportedly found in their car.
At least 15 people were killed in an antisemitic terrorist attack at an event called Chanukah by the Sea on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, police have said.
Sajid Akram is thought to have been killed at the scene, while Naveed Akram suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.
A ten-year-old girl who was taken to the Sydney Children’s Hospital after the attack is among those who have died. At least 40 people are receiving treatment in hospital, including three other children.
Police release image of officer injured in Bondi terror attack
New South Wales police have released an image of an officer who was injured during the Bondi attacks over the weekend.
Constable Scott Dyson was seriously injured but remains in a stable condition in hospital.
A second unnamed officer was also injured during the incident.
Cricketer Michael Vaughan 'locked away' in pub 300 yards from attack
Former England captain and cricketer Michael Vaughan has recounted the “surreal” experience of being 300 yards from the Bondi attacks that killed 15 people, including a 10-year-old child.
“Yesterday was a surreal day that I don't really want to go through again,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“I'm deeply saddened by everything that has gone on.
“To be 300 yards away, in a pub locked away, scary times.
“I look at Bondi and Sydney in particular - it's like my second home. Australia is an amazing country, and it's probably one of the countries in the whole world where I always say it's the safest. It's the safest place.”
Pig heads placed on Muslim graves after Bondi attacks
The decapitated heads of pigs have been scattered across Muslim graves at a Western Sydney graveyard, according to reports.
Ahmad Hraichie, known on Instagram as The Muslim Undertaker, shared the graphic images of the animal heads to his social media calling the action “pure stupidity”.
“This is not the way,” he said.
The incident is said to have taken place at the Narellan Cemetery.
“To whoever did this: you have proven nothing except hatred,” he said. “You are not a solution to any problem—you are part of the problem.”
'No evidence' suspects linked to extremist cell, says Australian PM
Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that two gunmen suspected of killing 15 people at a Hannukah celebration were not part of a wider terrorist cell and were acting alone.
“There's no evidence of collusion, no evidence that these people were part of a cell,” he told ABC.
However, he said that the father and son were “clearly” motivated by an “extremist ideology”.
He added that the 24-year-old shooter named as Naveed Akram, was not part of a counter terrorism watchlist. He had been investigated in 2019 over connections to two people who were later jailed.
The inquiry found no evidence he had planned or considered planning any act of violence, Albanese said.
Full story: Ahmed al Ahmed: Fruit shop owner who tackled terrorist is a ‘hero of Australia’, parents say
The father of a fruit shop owner who tackled one of the Bondi Beach gunmen has described his son as a “hero of Australia”.
Ahmed al Ahmed, a father-of-two from Sydney, was seen tackling one of the gunmen before wrestling his weapon away from him, during an antisemitic terrorist attack at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Sydney on Sunday.
Video footage of Mr Ahmed intervening circulated widely on social media following the attack. His father said it shows the 43-year-old’s impulse to protect people.
Speaking to ABC Australia through a translator, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed said: “His friend told him, ‘Let’s go have coffee at Bondi’.
Dan Haygarth reports:
Fruit shop owner who tackled terrorist is a ‘hero of Australia’, parents say
Security being upped for Jewish people in UK after Bondi Beach attack, says justice minister
Man who tackled armed terrorist 'a real life hero', NWS premier says
The fruit shop owner who tackled an armed terrorist during the Bondi Beach attack is a “real life hero”, the premier of New South Wales has said.
Chris Minns said he had passed on the thanks of the public to Ahmed al Ahmed while visiting him in hospital.
Mr Ahmed is recovering after suffering bullet wounds to his arm while wrestling with one of the gunmen in the attack.
Writing on social media, Mr Minns said: “Ahmed is a real-life hero. Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk.
“It was an honour to spend time with him just now and to pass on the thanks of people across NSW.”
In pictures: Some of the victims of the Bondi attacks
Reuven Morrison moved to Australia as a teenager.
“We came here with the view that Australia is the safest country in the world and the Jews would not be faced with such anti-Semitism in the future, where we can bring up our kids in a safe environment,” he told the country’s national broadcaster ABC a year ago.
Alexander Kleytman was a Holocaust survivor, who had moved to Australia from Ukraine.
His wife said he used his body as a shield to protect her from the gunmen’s bullets.
“He pushed his body up because he wanted to stay near me,” Larissa Kleytman told Australian media.
Dan Elkayam was a French national, who was reported to have worked as an IT analyst for NBC Universal.
He was “an extremely talented and popular” footballer among his teammates.
Rabbi Yaakov Levitan was a “popular coordinator” of social activities in Sydney.
Neighbours say suspects were 'normal people'
Neighbours of two men suspected of killing 15 people in a terror attack say that they are surprised by the deadly rampage carried out by the father and son.
“I always see the man and the woman and the son,” said 66-year-old Lemanatua Fatu, who lives across the street.
“They are normal people.”
They added: “It's a quiet area, very quiet. And people mind their own business, doing their own thing - until now.”
Bondi 'hero' recovering after surgery, says family
Ahmed al Ahmed, a man who was identified on social media as the man who charged at one of the gunmen before seizing his rifle and disarming him, is recovering from his bullet wounds, according to his family.
“He's done the first surgery,” said Jozay Alkanji, Ahmed’s cousin on Monday. “I think he's got two or three surgeries, that depend on the doctor, what he says.”