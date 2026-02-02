Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bad Bunny calls out Ice at Grammys with powerful speech: ‘We’re not savages’

Bad Bunny takes swipe at ICE during Grammy win speech
  • Bad Bunny, known as Benito Martinez Ocasio, secured the Best Musica Urbana Album award before also winning Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys.
  • During his acceptance speech, he called for 'Ice out', asserting: “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.”
  • He stressed the importance of love over hate, encouraging people to approach conflicts with love rather than succumbing to hatred.
  • Bad Bunny dedicated his award to all individuals who have left their home countries to pursue their aspirations.
  • His speech implicitly referenced the deployment of Ice officers in US cities under President Donald Trump's mass deportation initiative, which has faced criticism and included fatal shootings in Minneapolis.
  • Other artists to speak out against ICE at the ceremony included pop stars Olivia Dean and Billie Eilish, while both Justin and Hailey Bieber both wore ‘Ice out’ badges.
