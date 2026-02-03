Restaurant chain closing all locations after 30 years in business
- Bahama Breeze, the Caribbean-themed restaurant chain, is closing down after nearly three decades in business.
- Owner Darden Restaurants announced it will shutter 14 Bahama Breeze locations and convert another 14 to different brands, effectively ending the chain.
- The closures and rebranding will be completed by April 5, with Darden aiming to reassign affected staff to other roles within its portfolio.
- This decision follows Darden's closure of approximately a third of Bahama Breeze's stores last May, as the company sought new opportunities for the brand.
- The move reflects a challenging period for casual dining, impacted by inflation and the growing popularity of fast-casual restaurants.
