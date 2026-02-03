Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Restaurant chain closing all locations after 30 years in business

The announcement comes after the Bahama Breeze brand shuttered a third of its stores last June
The announcement comes after the Bahama Breeze brand shuttered a third of its stores last June (Getty/iStock)
  • Bahama Breeze, the Caribbean-themed restaurant chain, is closing down after nearly three decades in business.
  • Owner Darden Restaurants announced it will shutter 14 Bahama Breeze locations and convert another 14 to different brands, effectively ending the chain.
  • The closures and rebranding will be completed by April 5, with Darden aiming to reassign affected staff to other roles within its portfolio.
  • This decision follows Darden's closure of approximately a third of Bahama Breeze's stores last May, as the company sought new opportunities for the brand.
  • The move reflects a challenging period for casual dining, impacted by inflation and the growing popularity of fast-casual restaurants.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in