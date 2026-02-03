Bahama Breeze blows away: Caribbean-themed restaurant to shutter operations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bahama Breeze, the Caribbean-themed dining chain, is shutting down after almost three decades in business.

Darden Restaurants — which operates restaurant locations including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Ruth’s Chris — is shuttering 14 of its tropical-themed Bahama Breeze locations and converting another 14 to different brands.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday. The closures and rebranding will mark the end of the Bahama Breeze chain.

Last May, Darden closed approximately a third of its Bahama Breeze locations and in June said it was searching for new opportunities for the brand.

The stores that will be rebranded include 10 locations in Florida and one each in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. The stores that are closing are located in Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, as well as five Florida locations, Restaurant Dive reports.

“The conversion locations are great sites that will benefit several of the brands in its portfolio,” Darden said in a statement.

The company said it hopes to place as many of the affected workers as possible in other roles across its restaurants.

“Going forward, the primary focus will continue to be on supporting team members, including placing as many as possible in roles within the Darden portfolio," the company said.

Darden said that it doesn't expect the end of the Bahama Breeze chain to have "a material impact on its financial results."

The company did not reveal what the rebranded Bahama Breeze locations will become.

The final operating day for the chain — which has been around for 30 years — will be April 5.

It's a tough time for casual dining locations like Bahama Breeze, as inflation and the affordability crisis have made eating out more of a luxury than in past years. The rise in popularity of fast-casual restaurants has also eaten into the primary customer base for chains like those in Darden's portfolio.

The company has seen growth thanks to its Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse brands, with both posting strong same-store sales growth last quarter.

But other chains are struggling.

Last year, Bravo Brio, an Italian chain, went bankrupt for the second time and closed some of its locations. Outback Steakhouse closed several locations ahead of a planned 2026 brand overhaul. Other chains — including Hooters, Bar Louie, and Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe — shut down stores and filed for bankruptcy in 2025.