Macy’s to close stores in 12 states — here’s a list of where and what to know
Clearance sales at department store chain will reportedly start in mid-January
Macy’s Inc. has announced store closures in a dozen states as part of its plan to shutter 150 “underproductive” locations.
The department store chain announced its new strategy, which it coined “A Bold New Chapter,” in February 2024. Part of the plan is “prioritizing investment” in the 350 stores it's keeping open.
From California to New York, your favorite Macy’s store may be on the chopping block. Here is a full list of stores that will be closing, per Axios:
- Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, California
- West Valley Mall, 3400 Naglee Road, Tracy, California
- Northlake Mall, 4880 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia
- Marley Station, 7900 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, Maryland
- Rivertown Crossings, 3850 Rivertown Parkway SW, Grandville, Michigan
- Crossroads Center, 4101 West Division Street, Saint Cloud, Minnesota
- Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road, Newington, New Hampshire
- Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston, New Jersey
- Interstate Shopping Center, 225 Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey, New Jersey
- Boulevard Mall, 1255 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, New York
- Triangle Town Center, 3801 Sumner Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina
- Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 100 Pittsburgh Mills Circle, Tarentum, Pennsylvania
- La Palmera, 5488 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas
- Budget House Clearance, 17855 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila, Washington
Most stores on the list are set to shutter in the first quarter of 2026, Axios reported. Clearance sales will start in mid-January and run for about 10 weeks, Macy’s Inc. told the outlet.
The retailer’s comeback strategy seems to be working. Macy’s Inc., which includes Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, reportedly saw its strongest growth in more than three years in the third quarter of the fiscal year.
“In executing our strategy, we continue to review our portfolio and make careful decisions about where and how we invest, including closing underproductive stores and streamlining operations. These decisions are not made lightly,” Macy’s CEO Tony Spring said in a memo Thursday.
“We communicated directly with affected colleagues first and are providing support, including transfer opportunities where available, as well as severance and outplacement resources where applicable. We thank all those colleagues for their dedication and service to the company.”
The Independent has reached out to Macy’s Inc. for comment.
