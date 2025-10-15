Bake Off’s Iain honours infamous ‘bingate’ incident a decade later
- The Great British Bake Off contestant Iain Ross aimed to resolve the infamous "bingate" incident during meringue week.
- The original "bingate" occurred over a decade ago when contestant Iain Watters' baked Alaska melted after being removed from the freezer by fellow contestant Diana, leading him to discard it.
- Iain Ross created a “bingate redemption” vacherin glacé, replicating the original flavours and presenting it in a bin-shaped casing.
- Judge Paul Hollywood acknowledged the effort, asking Ross if he was "finally going to put bingate to bed".
- Watch the video in full above