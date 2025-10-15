Bake Off’s Iain vows to ‘put bingate to bed’ with meringue showstopper

Great British Bake Off contestant Iain Ross vowed to “put bingate to bed” during the show's meringue week on Tuesday (14 October).

Just over a decade ago, series five saw contestant Iain Watters' baked Alaska disaster. It began after fellow contestant Diana removed his ice cream from the freezer without telling him. Realising what had happened, Iain removed the sides of the mould and watched it spill out of the sides before eventually picking his creation up and throwing it in the bin.

Iain R baked a 'bingate redemption' vacherin glacé with the same flavours as his predecessor, crafted inside a bin-shaped casing.

Watching on as he baked, Paul Hollywood said: "So you're finally going to put bingate to bed?"