Taxpayer to cover damage of up to £800m to Bayeux Tapestry on visit to UK
- The historic Bayeux Tapestry is set to be loaned to the British Museum next year, with the Treasury insuring the 900-year-old artefact for an estimated £800 million.
- The Government Indemnity Scheme will protect the 70-metre tapestry, which depicts the 1066 Norman invasion and Battle of Hastings, against damage or loss during its transfer and exhibition in the UK.
- The scheme provides a cost-effective alternative to commercial insurance, saving UK museums and galleries an estimated £81 million.
- The tapestry will be on display while the Bayeux Tapestry Museum in Normandy undergoes renovations, with its reopening scheduled for October 2027.
- The loan is part of a cultural exchange, though some French art and conservation experts have expressed concerns about potential irreparable damage during transportation.