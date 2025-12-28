Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taxpayer to cover damage of up to £800m to Bayeux Tapestry on visit to UK

The Bayeux Tapestry is due to go on display at the British Museum next year
The Bayeux Tapestry is due to go on display at the British Museum next year (PA Media)
  • The historic Bayeux Tapestry is set to be loaned to the British Museum next year, with the Treasury insuring the 900-year-old artefact for an estimated £800 million.
  • The Government Indemnity Scheme will protect the 70-metre tapestry, which depicts the 1066 Norman invasion and Battle of Hastings, against damage or loss during its transfer and exhibition in the UK.
  • The scheme provides a cost-effective alternative to commercial insurance, saving UK museums and galleries an estimated £81 million.
  • The tapestry will be on display while the Bayeux Tapestry Museum in Normandy undergoes renovations, with its reopening scheduled for October 2027.
  • The loan is part of a cultural exchange, though some French art and conservation experts have expressed concerns about potential irreparable damage during transportation.
