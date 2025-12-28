Treasury to insure Bayeux Tapestry for £800m ahead of British Museum loan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Treasury is set to insure the historic Bayeux Tapestry for an estimated £800 million when it arrives on loan at the British Museum next year.

The Government-backed cover will protect the 70-metre artefact, which depicts the 1066 Norman invasion and the Battle of Hastings, against damage or loss during its transfer from France and throughout its exhibition in the UK.

The insurance will operate under the Government Indemnity Scheme, a vital alternative to commercial insurance that allows major art and cultural objects to be displayed across the United Kingdom.

The Financial Times reported that the Treasury had provisionally approved the estimated valuation for the more than 900-year-old tapestry, with the final figure expected to be around £800 million.

“The Government Indemnity Scheme is a long-standing scheme that allows museums and galleries to borrow high value works for major exhibitions, increasing visitor numbers and providing public benefits,” An HM Treasury spokesperson said.

“Without this cover, public museums and galleries would face a substantial commercial insurance premium, which would be significantly less cost effective.”

The Bayeux Tapestry is due to go on display at the British Museum in 2026 ( PA Media )

The scheme is estimated to have saved UK museums and galleries £81 million compared to commercial insurance.

The Bayeux Tapestry depicts the 1066 battle that saw William the Conqueror take the English throne from Harold Godwinson and become the first Norman king of England.

It will be on loan while the Bayeux Tapestry Museum in Normandy closes for renovation, with its reopening scheduled for October 2027.

It is part of a cultural exchange that will see the British Museum loan the Sutton Hoo collection, the Lewis Chessmen and other items to France in return for the tapestry.

In France, voices from the art and conservation fields have called on President Emmanuel Macron to abandon the project over concerns that transportation would cause irreparable damage to the tapestry.