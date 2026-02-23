Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC issues apology after racial slur is broadcast during Baftas

Alan Cumming explains why viewers may have heard 'heckling' during Bafta Film Awards
  • The BBC apologised after a racial slur was broadcast during the Bafta Film Awards ceremony, causing offence to viewers.
  • The offensive language was shouted by an audience member reportedly with Tourette syndrome, during a presentation by actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan.
  • Both the BBC and the ceremony's presenter, Alan Cumming, clarified that the slur was an involuntary verbal tic associated with Tourette's syndrome.
  • They issued apologies for any offence caused, explaining that the individual had no control over the language due to their condition.
  • The awards also saw I Swear, a film about Tourette syndrome, win Best Actor for Robert Aramayo, and 'Sinners' director Ryan Coogler become the first black winner of the Bafta for Best Original Screenplay.
