BBC presenter hits back at trolls who criticised her appearance on social media
- BBC Look North presenter Amanda Harper has criticised individuals who have made negative comments about her appearance.
- Harper posted an Instagram reel on Thursday (5 February) showcasing a selection of unkind remarks she has received regarding her outfits and looks.
- Examples of comments included “She does not look amazing” and “those pants look terrible”.
- A fan of vintage fashion, Harper noted that many “pretty unkind comments” came “mainly from other women” after she wore a 1990s outfit in a recent video.
- She expressed sadness that people, especially other women, dedicate energy to being unpleasant, and urged them to “be kind”.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks