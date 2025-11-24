BBC Radio 4 announces Today programme’s festive editors
- A distinguished line-up, including Cate Blanchett, Baroness Theresa May, and Melvyn Bragg, will guest edit BBC Radio 4’s Today programme over the festive season.
- Acclaimed historian Tom Holland, inventor Sir James Dyson, and AI entrepreneur Mustafa Suleyman are also among the guest editors, curating episodes from 24 to 31 December.
- Melvyn Bragg will delve into the nativity story and mental health, while Sir James Dyson will explore Britain's inventive streak and progress towards a dementia cure.
- Cate Blanchett's broadcast will examine AI's impact on women in film and fashion sustainability, with Mustafa Suleyman challenging listeners on a post-superintelligence world.
- Baroness May will address themes of domestic violence and trust in politics, and Tom Holland will celebrate England's 1,100th birthday and discuss AI's influence on academic research.