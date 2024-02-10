Historian Tom Holland debunks Putin’s claims after Tucker Carlson interview

Historian Tom Holland has debunked Vladimir Putin’s claims he made during his much-anticipated interview with Tucker Carlson.

The former Fox News host interviewed the Russian President, who started with a long diatribe on Russian history and its relationship with Ukraine, during the two-hour interview, which aired on Thursday (8 February).

Speaking on The Rest Is History podcast, released on Friday (9 February), historian Tom Holland debunked the claims Putin made, saying he came up with “facts” that were “so clearly wrong, that everyone knows they are wrong”.