Beatles biopic star debuts film-inspired hairdo on red carpet
- Barry Keoghan unveiled his Ringo Starr hair transformation at the Crime 101 premiere in London on Wednesday, 28 January.
- The 33-year-old actor showcased his new long hairstyle on the red carpet outside Leicester Square's Odeon Luxe.
- Keoghan is cast to play The Beatles’ drummer, Ringo Starr, in an upcoming series of four interconnected films.
- Each film in the series will tell the story of the iconic Liverpool band from the perspective of a different band member.
- Sam Mendes is directing the film series, which will feature Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Sir Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.
