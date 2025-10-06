Ben Stiller reveals how parent’s marriage affected his own
- Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are discussing their separation and subsequent reconciliation in a new documentary, 'Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost'.
- The couple, who married in 2000, announced their separation in 2017 after 18 years together, stating their priority was raising their children.
- Stiller reflects on how his parents' 61-year marriage influenced his own, saying he felt like he couldn’t ‘live up to’ their relationship when he separated from his wife.
- They reconciled during the Covid-19 pandemic after moving back in together with their children, which Stiller described as 'unexpected' and 'wonderful'.
- The documentary premiered on 5 October at the New York Film Festival and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from 24 October.