Ben Stiller has confirmed that he is back together with wife Christine Taylor five years after they split.

The pair married in 2000 one year after they met and went on to appear in films including Zoolander and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Stiller announced in May 2017 that they had separated.

However, in a new interview, the Meet the Fockers star announced that he and Taylor had reconciled after he moved back into their family home with their two kids, Ella, 19, and Quinlin, 16, at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” he told Esquire. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that.

“It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

Stiller continued: “Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me. If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying: ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying: ‘I don’t like you’.”

Taylor and Stiller attended the US Open together in September, sparking rumours that they were back together (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Stiller admitted that Ella had called him out for “not being there” during her childhood.

“It’s hard to hear because it’s me not being there in the ways that I saw my parents not being there,” he said. “And I had always thought, ‘Well I won’t do that.’”

Stiller added that he was “trying to navigate my own desire to fulfil the hopes and dreams I had”, adding: “And that doesn’t feel great, but it’s important to acknowledge.”