Beyoncé & Jay‑Z make a pit‑stop with Lewis Hamilton at Las Vegas GP

Beyonce and Jay- Z join Lewis Hamilton at Las Vegas Grand Prix
  • Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at the glittering Las Vegas Grand Prix.
  • They were accompanied by their friend, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, and greeted by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
  • Beyoncé, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton racing-style suit, took a 200 mph hot lap in a Ferrari with Hamilton.
  • She later shared a clip of the high-speed experience on Instagram, captioned 'Give it to Mama'.
  • Fans are speculating that this public appearance could be a hint towards the pop star's next album and era.
