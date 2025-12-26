Beckhams celebrate first Christmas since Brooklyn’s ‘mass blocking’
- The Beckham family has celebrated Christmas together, with their eldest son Brooklyn notably absent from the festivities.
- This family gathering took place just days after reports surfaced that Brooklyn had blocked his entire family on social media.
- Victoria Beckham shared Instagram videos featuring son Cruz playing guitar and David Beckham receiving a home pedicure.
- Another clip showed David Beckham cutting down a Christmas tree, with Victoria humorously comparing him to 'Clark Griswold'.
- Cruz Beckham denied rumours that his parents had unfollowed Brooklyn, clarifying that the family, including himself, had been blocked by Brooklyn.