Jimmy Carr brutally rips into Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud
- Comedian Jimmy Carr has publicly criticised Brooklyn Beckham, labelling him an “entitled nepo baby” amidst an ongoing family feud.
- Carr's comments follow Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram post on 19 January, where he stated he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself.
- During a recent stand-up show, Carr mocked Beckham's numerous career changes.
- Carr specifically targeted Beckham's claim of being a chef, quipping that he confuses making his own dinner with being a professional chef.
- The comedian further joked that Beckham might think he is a “brilliant dentist” after brushing his teeth, highlighting his perceived sense of entitlement.