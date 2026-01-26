Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Carr brutally rips into Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud

Jimmy Carr mocks ‘entitled nepo baby’ Brooklyn Beckham as comedian wades into family feud
  • Comedian Jimmy Carr has publicly criticised Brooklyn Beckham, labelling him an “entitled nepo baby” amidst an ongoing family feud.
  • Carr's comments follow Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram post on 19 January, where he stated he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself.
  • During a recent stand-up show, Carr mocked Beckham's numerous career changes.
  • Carr specifically targeted Beckham's claim of being a chef, quipping that he confuses making his own dinner with being a professional chef.
  • The comedian further joked that Beckham might think he is a “brilliant dentist” after brushing his teeth, highlighting his perceived sense of entitlement.
