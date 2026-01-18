Bruce Willis’s wife joins 2016 trend with rare video of actor
- Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared a rare 2016 throwback video of the actor laughing.
- The clip, originally a Snapchat video, showed Willis on a plane with his friend Stephen Eads.
- Emma posted the video, which was originally filmed in 2016, on her Instagram story.
- The actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, following an aphasia diagnosis in 2022.
- The sharing of the video comes amidst a trend of social media users, including public figures, reminiscing about moments from a decade ago.