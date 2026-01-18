Bruce Willis’ laughter captured in rare video shared by wife Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a rare video of the Die Hard star laughing in a sweet 2016 throwback clip.

Social media users, including public figures such as the Duchess of Sussex, have been reminiscing over moments from a decade ago.

Emma shared what appeared to be a Snapchat video on her Instagram story on Saturday (17 December), writing that it was originally filmed in 2016. It showed Bruce laughing while on board a plane with his friend Stephen Eads.

The 70-year-old actor's family announced in 2023 that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a year after they said he was “stepping away” from his job because he had aphasia.