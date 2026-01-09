Bruno Mars ends 10-year solo drought with new album and tour dates
- Bruno Mars has announced his fourth album, The Romantic, marking his first solo release in a decade, scheduled for 27 February.
- The new album will be preceded by the single 'I Just Might', which is available now.
- Mars will embark on 'The Romantic Tour', his first headline stadium tour, commencing on 10 April in Las Vegas.
- The tour includes two UK dates at London's Wembley Stadium on 18 and 19 July, with Anderson. Paak supporting as “DJ Pee. Wee”.
- Tickets for 'The Romantic Tour' go on general sale on 15 January, following an artist presale on 14 January.