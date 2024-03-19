MGM casino denies Bruno Mars is in $50m debt with company after reports

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hospitality company MGM Resorts has denied claims that Bruno Mars is in millions of dollars of arrears with its casino after reports of a “gambling debt” last week.

A source close to the situation told NewsNation that the 38-year-old singer owed the company $50m.

The anonymous person reported that although the singer made $90m a year through his MGM residencies, a large chunk was being used to pay off his debt.

“[He will] only make $1.5m per night after taxes,” the report claimed. [MGM] basically own him,” they alleged, according to the report.

However, MGM has denied the claims, calling them “completely false”.

In a statement to Variety, the resort said: “MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.

“Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

The “Lazy Song” singer has been performing Las Vegas residencies since 2016 and has a multi-year partnership with MGM resorts.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” MGM said.

MGM have called claims of a gambling debt ‘completely false’ (Getty Images)

“From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.”

Mars opened his own cocktail lounge at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, The Pinky Ring, last month (12 February). The star-studded launch featured a performance by his band, The Hooligans.

Lady Gaga, Janelle Monáe, T-Pain, Gayle King, Victoria Monét and Karrueche Tran were in attendance on the night with some joining Mars on stage to perform.

The Hooligans perform ‘Tightrope’ with Janelle Monáe at The Pinky Ring which opened last month (John Esparza)

Prior to the reports, the Grammy winner’s brushes with controversy were limited to smoking a cigarette on stage and an arrest for possession of cocaine in 2010.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of felony drug possession at the time and was told the incident would be removed from his criminal record as long as he stayed out of trouble for a year.

In 2022, he responded to claims of being a “cultural thief” and appropriating Black culture in his music and performances.

“I would say, you can’t look at an interview, you can’t find an interview where I’m not talking about entertainers that’ve come before me,” he told Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God.

“The only reason why I’m here is because of James Brown, is because of Prince, Michael [Jackson], that’s the only reason I’m here.”