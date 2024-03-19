MGM casino denies Bruno Mars is in $50m debt with company after reports
MGM Resorts has responded to speculation that Mars owes company millions of dollars
Hospitality company MGM Resorts has denied claims that Bruno Mars is in millions of dollars of arrears with its casino after reports of a “gambling debt” last week.
A source close to the situation told NewsNation that the 38-year-old singer owed the company $50m.
The anonymous person reported that although the singer made $90m a year through his MGM residencies, a large chunk was being used to pay off his debt.
“[He will] only make $1.5m per night after taxes,” the report claimed. [MGM] basically own him,” they alleged, according to the report.
However, MGM has denied the claims, calling them “completely false”.
In a statement to Variety, the resort said: “MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.
“Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”
The “Lazy Song” singer has been performing Las Vegas residencies since 2016 and has a multi-year partnership with MGM resorts.
“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” MGM said.
“From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.”
Mars opened his own cocktail lounge at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, The Pinky Ring, last month (12 February). The star-studded launch featured a performance by his band, The Hooligans.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music
Sign up now for a 30-day free trial
Lady Gaga, Janelle Monáe, T-Pain, Gayle King, Victoria Monét and Karrueche Tran were in attendance on the night with some joining Mars on stage to perform.
Prior to the reports, the Grammy winner’s brushes with controversy were limited to smoking a cigarette on stage and an arrest for possession of cocaine in 2010.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of felony drug possession at the time and was told the incident would be removed from his criminal record as long as he stayed out of trouble for a year.
In 2022, he responded to claims of being a “cultural thief” and appropriating Black culture in his music and performances.
“I would say, you can’t look at an interview, you can’t find an interview where I’m not talking about entertainers that’ve come before me,” he told Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God.
“The only reason why I’m here is because of James Brown, is because of Prince, Michael [Jackson], that’s the only reason I’m here.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies