Kylie Minogue shares backstage tour of Las Vegas residency: ‘Anything can happen’

Kylie Minogue shared a sneak backstage tour behind the set of her Las Vegas residency before treating fans to a special performance.

The Australian singer, who is in residency in Las Vegas until May, shared a video as she makes her way for a soundtrack ahead of her show.

The video, posted to her Instagram page on Saturday (16 March), then sees the 55-year-old make her way to the stage for an impromptu performance of It’s In Your Eyes.

The Padam Padam singer captioned her post: “When you head to soundcheck …. anything can happen. Including impromptu dance.”