I’m a Celeb contestants eat crocodile and bull private parts in first Bushtucker Trial of series
- I’m a Celebrity contestants Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax took part in the first Bushtucker Trail of the series, 'The Divey'.
- Ginge's challenging dishes included 'Cryer Jama' (cockroaches and mealworms), 'Russell Toe' (camel toe), and 'Benedict Bum-berbatch' (crocodile's anus), which caused him significant distress.
- Ruby's menu featured 'Grimothy Chalomet' (witchety grub), 'Ronan Teeting' (cow's teet), 'Dame Spew-dy Dench' (vomit fruits), and 'The Knob Beckett' (bull's penis).
- Both contestants endured the gruelling dishes, with Ginge retching constantly and Ruby making a humorous remark about pregnancy.
- Despite the intense nature of the trial, Ginge and Ruby successfully completed all ten rounds, securing all ten stars for their camp.