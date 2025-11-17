Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celeb contestants eat crocodile and bull private parts in first Bushtucker Trial of series

I’m a Celeb’s Ruby Wax jokes ‘I think I’m pregnant’ after downing a juicy pig testicle
  • I’m a Celebrity contestants Angry Ginge and Ruby Wax took part in the first Bushtucker Trail of the series, 'The Divey'.
  • Ginge's challenging dishes included 'Cryer Jama' (cockroaches and mealworms), 'Russell Toe' (camel toe), and 'Benedict Bum-berbatch' (crocodile's anus), which caused him significant distress.
  • Ruby's menu featured 'Grimothy Chalomet' (witchety grub), 'Ronan Teeting' (cow's teet), 'Dame Spew-dy Dench' (vomit fruits), and 'The Knob Beckett' (bull's penis).
  • Both contestants endured the gruelling dishes, with Ginge retching constantly and Ruby making a humorous remark about pregnancy.
  • Despite the intense nature of the trial, Ginge and Ruby successfully completed all ten rounds, securing all ten stars for their camp.
