Comedian Ruby Wax and social media personality Angryginge ate crickets, cockroaches, mealworms and a crocodile's anus during the first bushtucker trial of this series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly oversaw 'The Divey', where Wax and Angryginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, faced 10 rounds of jungle food, each worth a star and a meal for camp.

First up was a Maya Jama-inspired dish, named Cryer Jama, a selection of giant cockroaches and mealworms, topped with dehydrated critters sprinkled on top by a ranger.

After finishing five cockroaches and five mealworms to win a star and one meal for camp, Burtwistle said: “If that’s the one we’re starting with, we’re in trouble.”

Wax then tucked into a dish inspired by Timothee Chalamet, called Grimothy Chalomet, a witchetty grub topped with a cricket crouton, which she finished.

open image in gallery Ruby Wax struggled with snakes during the challenge ( ITV )

Burtwistle later tucked into Margot Gobby, a bull’s tongue with a fish eye glaze, The Slime-on Cowell, six snails with a beachworm reduction, and Russell Toe, a camel toe with cockroach-infused smoke, which made him turn red and retch, as he exclaimed: “It’s come back up in my mouth.”

He finished off with the worst of them all, Benedict Bum-berbatch, a crocodile’s anus. With his eyes watering and grabbing the sick bucket, he retched constantly and only just managed to keep it down.

Wax later tucked into Ronan Teeting, a cow’s teet with a garnish of duck tongue coulis, Dame Spew-dy Dench, three vomit fruits, with a vomit fruit jus, and Hugh Sackman, a pig’s testicle with a fermented seaweed foam infusion.

As Wax struggled to eat it, she remarked: “I think I’m pregnant.”

To finish, Wax ate The Knob Beckett, a bull’s penis with a sparkler on top. She was instructed to eat the tip and did, which won them 10 out of 10 stars and left their campmates delighted.

In one challenge, model Kelly Brook and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp took on Dingo Balls. They had to answer a series of questions, selecting the right answer by placing the number of coloured balls in the shoot that corresponded with the number and colour on a bingo board.

They were asked, “which of these is the highest number, the number of movies that Kelly has acted in, or the number of UK top 40 singles by Spandau Ballet?”

They successfully guessed Spandau Ballet, and the camp was awarded chocolate as the prize.

open image in gallery Burtwistle tucked into Margot Gobby, a bull’s tongue with a fish eye glaze, among other dishes ( ITV )

TV personality Jack Osbourne spoke to EastEnders actress Lisa Riley about the death of his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

He said: “It was definitely a shock, I mean we knew he was sick for a while but it was definitely a shock, I mean we didn’t know it would be that quick.

“It was the ultimate mic drop, he did a massive big gig and was like, all right, I’m done.”

Osbourne began to tear up, and as Riley comforted him Osbourne said: “He’d be so supportive of this.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, he said: “I’m still navigating it all, it’s been three, nearly four months, and so it’s still pretty fresh.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player, while I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

