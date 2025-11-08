Caroline Flack’s final messages revealed in documentary trailer

An upcoming Disney+ documentary, "Caroline Flack: The Search for the Truth", will explore the TV presenter's final days before her death in February 2020.

Days before her death, Flack sent a heartbreaking voice note admitting she was “really going all over the place, my head doesn't know what to think at any point”.

The documentary trailer also reveals texts from the 40-year-old.

Flack took her own life after she was accused of assaulting her boyfriend.

Her mother, Christine, believes her daughter's death is "much darker" than the public realises and wants "the truth to come out".

