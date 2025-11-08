Heartbreaking voice note from Caroline Flack’s last days featured in new documentary

Caroline Flack admitted she was “really all over the place” in a heartbreaking voice note sent days before her death.

An upcoming documentary Caroline Flack: The Search for the Truth focuses on Flack’s final steps ahead of her taking her own life in February 2020 after she was accused of assaulting her boyfriend.

In the Disney+ trailer, the star can be heard saying: “I'm just really going all over the place, my head doesn't know what to think at any point”, whilst texts reveal that the 40-year-old “couldn’t see a way out”.

Her mother Christine said she “wants the truth to come out” as her daughter’s death is “much darker” than the public realises.

