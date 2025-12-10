Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscar-winner announced for special Gogglebox episode

Celebrity Gogglebox stars outraged at first date behaviour
  • Oscar-winner Kieran Culkin and Hollywood star Josh Hartnett are among the first celebrities confirmed for a special edition of Celebrity Gogglebox.
  • They will appear alongside their partners, Jazz Culkin and Tamsin Egerton, with two additional celebrity pairings yet to be announced.
  • The special programme is scheduled to air on Channel 4 on Friday, 12 December, at 9pm.
  • Its primary aim is to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.
  • Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton expressed their excitement to participate, highlighting their long-standing affection for the show and the importance of supporting the charity.
