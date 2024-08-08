Support truly

Actor Josh Hartnett has shared the story of how he met his wife Tamsin Egerton while filming “the worst movie” they’ve ever starred in.

The Oppenheimer star, 46, first encountered the St Trinian’s actor, 35, when they co-starred in The Lovers, playing a couple in the time-travelling adventure film.

Speaking to actor Julia Stiles in Interview magazine, Hartnett admitted that the pair met each other in “the most Hollywood way imaginable”.

“We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made,” he said. “No offence to the director, it’ll remain nameless. It just got lost in post-production.”

Both stars were already in relationships when they first met, but they quickly split up with their “significant others”, Hartnett said.

“We were shooting here in London and both had significant others, and both realised that wasn’t going to work because we really liked each other,” he explained. “So I broke up with my girlfriend, she broke up with her boyfriend, and then after we stopped filming, we started to date.”

The couple were first linked in 2012, and initially had a long distance relationship with Harnett based in the United States and Egerton living in Britain.

The couple met on set more than a decade ago ( Getty Images )

“I was living in New York, and she was living in London, so we went on a few vacations together,” the actor said. “Then she came out to the States and we went on a long road trip where she met my parents and it kept going.

“And then she kept staying with me and I kept staying with her. We were living a lot of the time between houses together, and then she got pregnant and then we got married.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

Hartnett and Egerton welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2015, and are now parents to four children. They eventually got married in November 2021 and are based in the English countryside.

The actor, who is currently starring in M Night Shyamalan’s thriller Trap, also told Stiles that he and his family currently have “a nice outdoorsy life” in “the middle of nowhere”, living “not that far from London”.

Speaking to The Independent in 2023, Harnett revealed that “90 per cent” of his life now revolves around his family rather than his acting work.