Hollywood heartthrob on why he now enjoys living in English countryside

Hollywood heartthrob Josh Hartnett has opened up about why he now enjoys living in English countryside.

The actor, who shot to fame worldwide in the early 2000s after appearing in blockbuster films Pearl Harbour and Black Hawk Down, is back on the big screen after previously quitting Hollywood for a quieter family life.

He appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday (6 August) to discuss his new film, the psychological filler Trap.

Christine Lampard asked the 46-year-old about his home in Hampshire, which he shares with wife Tamsin Egerton and their four children.

The presenter asked: “You call England your home now, does it feel like home?”

Hartnett replied: “It was not something I anticipated for my life, but I am absolutley delighted to be part of the English countryside lifestyle now.”