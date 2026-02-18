Rock ‘n’ roll star and beloved romcom actor rumoured for Celebrity Traitors 2026
- The upcoming series of Celebrity Traitors is attracting considerable speculation regarding its star-studded cast, set to air on the BBC later this year.
- Actors Hugh Bonneville and Oscar nominee Richard E Grant are reportedly being considered, with Grant having previously expressed his keen interest in the show.
- Romcom star Hugh Grant and former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer are also among those tipped to join, with Dyer reportedly changing his mind after initially declining.
- Television presenter Alison Hammond and comedian Jason Manford are said to be in talks, while Liam Gallagher confirmed he has been approached by the BBC.
- Former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy and This Country star Daisy May Cooper, who reportedly dropped out of the first series, are also being courted by producers.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks