Fingerless gloves and oversized turtlenecks at the ready – rumours are already rife around the famous line-up heading to Scotland for the Celebrity Traitors’ new series.

The hit show will be back on the BBC later this year after Alan Carr emerged as the show’s inaugural champion in November.

From singer Paloma Faith and rugby player Joe Marler to iconic actors Stephen Fry and Celia Imrie, last year’s stellar cast is a tough one to beat – but if the reports are true, the Beeb might just do it.

Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and Oscar nominee Richard E Grant are among the latest tipped to don the coveted Traitors cloak. A source told The Sun on Tuesday (17 February) that the pair of “national treasures” are being eyed up by producers.

“Both would be hugely entertaining at the roundtable and in the turret, if made Traitors,” they added. The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

With more speculative stars being added to the mix, here are the contestants rumoured to be entering the Celebrity Traitors castle.

Hugh Bonneville

open image in gallery Hugh Bonneville might be on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( Getty )

Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville may be swapping one stately home for another on the Celebrity Traitors. The 62-year-old, best known for playing Robert Crawley on the ITV period drama, has reportedly been approached by producers, with a source telling The Sun that his “charming and funny” qualities make him the perfect candidate.

After his wholesome turn in Paddington and bumbling performances in W1A and Notting Hill, could it be time for Hugh to embrace his dark side as a Traitor?

Richard E. Grant

open image in gallery Richard E. Grant is reportedly in talks to do Celebrity Traitors ( PA Archive )

National treasure Richard E Grant has starred in Withnail and I, Bram Stoker’s Dracula and other critically-acclaimed films, but is he ready to give the performance of a lifetime on Celebrity Traitors?

The Oscar-nominated actor, 68, is reportedly in talks with producers, who think the “clever, witty and endearing” actor is a perfect fit for the show.

He’s also revealed in the past how he’s “obsessed” with Celebrity Traitors, admitting: “I’d love to go on it. My daughter said I’d be thrown out after half an hour because you’re incapable of hiding what you feel about somebody in any way shape or form.”

With an impressive resume and national treasure status, Grant could follow in the footsteps of his Gosford Park co-star Stephen Fry to become the next castle “big dog”.

Hugh Grant

open image in gallery Hugh Grant may be entering the Traitors castle ( Getty Images )

There could be another Hugh in the Celebrity Traitors castle this year, with the romcom king rumoured to be taking part.

A source told The Sun earlier in February that bosses think the Bafta winner would be “a huge coup” for the show, which is quite the understatement.

Having shed his floppy-haired leading man image for edgier roles in The Undoing and Heretic in recent years, could the 65-year-old make the perfect Traitor? If so, let’s hope he manages to stay awake at the roundtable...

Danny Dyer

open image in gallery Rivals star Danny Dyer is a ‘dream signing’ for the BBC ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

TV’s hard man Danny Dyer is another name in the running for a spot in the castle – after turning down the show last year.

A source told The Sun in January that the ex EastEnders star was “always top” of bosses’ wish list, but had no interest in doing the show until watching it last year. “As soon as his tune changed, it was all systems go,” they added.

After his swoon-worthy turn in Rivals last year as a cheater with a heart of gold, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s tipped to be a Faithful – even if his Rutshire character isn’t.

Alison Hammond

open image in gallery TV presenter Alison Hammond talks about having a positive mindset and how she boosts her wellbeing in winter (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

Producers are reportedly eager to get reality queen-turned-presenter Alison Hammond in the castle, having approached the This Morning star.

A source told The Sun in January that the BBC think she could be “comedy gold”, but like winner Alan Carr. “Contracts won’t be signed until closer to the start of production but the BBC are already keen to get Alison on board,” they added.

Celebrity Traitors will be no match for the beloved presenter, with the 51-year-old having cut her TV teeth on Big Brother, I’m a Celeb and Celebrity Coach Trip decades back.

Jason Manford

open image in gallery Jason Manford recently starred in Waterloo Road ( BBC )

Funny man Jason Manford let slip earlier in February that he’s in talks to be on the show’s next series. Speaking to The Sun, Manford revealed that there had been “conversations and stuff about it behind the scenes” – although he admitted that he’s waiting for producers to “come down the ladder of show business”, considering there are some big names said to be in the running.

But with last year’s series featuring four comedians, it would make sense for stand-up and singer Manford to make the cut.

Liam Gallagher

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher has revealed that he was asked to do Celebrity Traitors ( PA Wire )

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher is a veteran when it comes to celebrity feuds, so there’s no doubt he’d be a natural when it came to roundtable accusations.

The rock star let slip on X earlier in February that he had been approached by the BBC, replying to a fan: “I’ve been asked.”

If the singer’s public feud with brother Noel is anything to go by, Gallagher could be an opinionated presence in the castle – I’d pay the licence fee several times over to watch him squabble with Hugh Grant.

Cheryl

open image in gallery Girls Aloud star Cheryl may be heading for the castle ( PA )

Former Girls Aloud singer and X Factor judge Cheryl Tweedy has spent the last few years out of the spotlight, but Celebrity Traitors could mark her return to TV. According to The Sun, the 42-year-old is being courted by BBC bosses, who think she would be “brilliant at playing the game”.

Tweedy is mum to eight-year-old son, Bear, who she shared with ex-partner Liam Payne before the One Direction singer’s death in October 2024. A source added to The Sun: “Of course, filming over several weeks would take her away from her son, which could be a reason she turns it down.

“Bookers are keen for the best stars to take part and not reality-TV has-beens.”

Daisy May Cooper

open image in gallery Daisy May Cooper may finally enter the castle after reportedly dropping out last year ( Getty Images )

This Country’s Daisy May Cooper is tipped to take part in this year’s series – having reportedly dropped out of filming for the first run last April.

A source told The Sun in December that bosses are “pulling out all the stops” to get her on the show, after she quit Celebrity Traitors’ first series shortly after the birth of her son Benji.

The Bafta winner was rumoured last year to be taking part in the show alongside her co-star brother Charlie, which would make them the show’s first not-so-secret siblings if he were also to return.

The Independent has reached out to the BBC for comment.