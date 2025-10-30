Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr ‘murders’ another faithful in plain sight

The Celebrity Traitors' Celia Imrie murdered in plain sight by Alan Carr
  • Actress Celia Imrie is the latest faithful to be ‘murdered’ on Celebrity Traitors.
  • On Thursday’s episode, the remaining traitors, Alan Carr and Cat Burns, were tasked with murdering a faithful during a dinner party by raising a toast and saying: “Parting is such sweet sorrow”, followed by the victim’s name.
  • Carr delivered the vital ‘blow’, in plain sight, saying the line aloud during the dinner party. It’s the second time he has murdered a faithful face-to-face, after ‘killing’ Paloma Faith earlier in the series.
  • Upon learning about her ‘death’, Imrie, said, “This is not a very good thing” before asking, “Am I dead?”
  • In a big twist, host Claudia WInkleman told the cast that Celia was “murdered” in plain sight but she doesn’t say how, leaving the remaining contestants to figure out what happened.
