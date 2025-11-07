Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The celebrities vying for a place in next series of The Traitors

Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr reveals why he broke down in tears after scooping prize pot
  • Following the success of its inaugural series, there is high demand for a second run of Celebrity Traitors, despite the BBC not yet officially confirming it.
  • The first series concluded with Traitor Alan Carr winning the prize pot, leading to widespread interest in potential future contestants.
  • England manager Gareth Southgate, a self-confessed fan, has hinted at participating but stated he would be a 'hopeless traitor'.
  • This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, along with royal family member Mike Tindall, have also expressed keen interest in joining the cast.
  • Danny Dyer, who initially turned down the first series, has now changed his mind and would consider appearing if the financial offer is suitable.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in